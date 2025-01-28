Nembhard (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pistons.
Nembhard is in danger of missing his first game Wednesday since Dec. 27 due to a back issue. If the third-year guard cannot suit up for the Pacers against Detroit, Aaron Nesmith and Ben Sheppard stand out as the two most likely candidates to enter Indiana's starting lineup.
More News
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Fills stat sheet in victory•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Top distributor in balanced outing•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Records season highs in loss•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Pops for 19 in win over Cavs•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Decent all-around performance•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: All-around performance in return•