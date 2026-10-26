Nembhard (neck/back) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Milwaukee, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Nembhard picked up a neck injury during Sunday's game against Brooklyn, though coach Rick Carlisle noted that it's a back issue that will force the guard to miss Monday's clash. T.J. McConnell (hamstring), Ben Sheppard (knee) and Johnny Furphy (knee) are also unavailable, presumably leading to additional opportunities for Kelly Oubre and Quenton Jackson in the backcourt against the Bucks.