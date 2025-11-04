Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Another absence coming
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mathurin (toe) won't play Wednesday against the Nets.
Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said on Oct. 28 that Mathurin was week-to-week, and there's been very little information since. Mathurin is likely doubtful at best for Nov. 8 against the Nuggets.
