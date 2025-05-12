Mathurin was ejected during Sunday's game after being assessed a flagrant two foul against the Cavaliers, Ethan Sands of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Mathurin got into an altercation with Cavaliers forward De'Andre Hunter in the first quarter of Game 4, resulting in his ejection from the game. The Arizona logged one minute off the bench Sunday, finishing with one rebound before being sent to the locker room.