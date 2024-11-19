Mathurin finished Monday's 130-119 loss to Toronto with 28 points (10-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 32 minutes.
A strong argument could be made to say Mathurin has been the Pacers' best offensive player since the beginning of November. The third-year guard has scored in double digits in all but one of his nine November outings and has reached the 20-point mark six times in his last seven in that span. As a result, Mathurin is averaging a strong 21.7 points per game since the beginning of the month.
