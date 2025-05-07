Mathurin ended Tuesday's 120-119 win over the Cavaliers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with 19 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds and one assist over 20 minutes.

Mathurin has arguably his best game of the postseason, scoring 19 points as the Pacers somehow stole Game 2 in front of a disappointed Cavaliers crowd. Having appeared in six games during the playoffs, Mathurin's role seemingly changes from one game to the next. With that said, he has scored double-digits in two of the teams' three home games, a trend that he will look to continue Friday.