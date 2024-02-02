Mathurin (toe) is questionable for Friday's game against the Kings.
Mathurin has missed the last two games due to a toe injury, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for the second half of a back-to-back set Friday. If he's sidelined, Andrew Nembhard will likely see additional run for Indiana.
