Thompson closed with 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 120-105 win over Chicago.

Thompson had made just two brief appearances for the Pacers this season before Friday's explosion, but he played impactful minutes and finished with a plus-25 differential. The two-way player started over Garrison Mathews to begin the second half of Friday's win, so it'll be interesting to see if he gets the starting nod Monday versus the Kings.