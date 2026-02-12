Thompson tallied 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and three steals across 27 minutes in Wednesday's 115-110 win over the Nets.

A two-way player, Thompson joined the banged-up Pacers for the second half of their back-to-back set and made an impact. The 26-year-old guard recorded a career-high 15 points and was one of six Indiana players to score in double figures. He also set a new career high in steals, grabbing multiple swipes for the third time this season. While Thompson shouldn't be expected to enter the rotation on a regular basis, he may continue to play a role for the parent club whenever it sits key contributors.