site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pacers-james-johnson-questionable-for-monday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Pacers' James Johnson: Questionable for Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Johnson (illness) is questionable for Monday's game against the Nuggets.
Johnson hasn't been in the rotation for Indiana, so his status won't have a big impact on fantasy hoops.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Rikleen
• 7 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 4 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 8 min read