Pacers' James Wiseman: Coming off bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wiseman will come off the bench during Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.
Wiseman started in his season debut Saturday, but he will retreat to a bench role Sunday. He still figures to see a sizable role backing up Jay Huff and Isaiah Jackson.
More News
-
Pacers' James Wiseman: Plays 20 minutes in start•
-
Pacers' James Wiseman: Starting vs. Memphis•
-
Pacers' James Wiseman: Not part of Opening Night rotation•
-
Pacers' James Wiseman: Perfect from field in win•
-
Pacers' James Wiseman: Available Tuesday•
-
Pacers' James Wiseman: Participating in scrimmages•