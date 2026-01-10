Huff is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Heat, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

Huff has been a regular starter for the Pacers of late and has been part of the first unit in all but two of the Pacers' last 20 games, but that won't be the case Saturday. Huff should still see sizable minutes as a rim protector. He's averaging 6.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.0 blocks across 16.7 minutes per game in 18 outings off the bench this season.