Toppin registered 17 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 29 minutes during Friday's 111-104 loss to the Thunder in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Toppin was fantastic despite the loss, scoring at least 17 points for the third time in the past five games. Rick Carlisle opted to go with Myles Turner down the stretch, a decision that was met with some confusion given the play of Toppin. The Pacers squandered a great opportunity to go up 3-1 and will now head to Oklahoma City for what promises to be another fast-paced matchup.