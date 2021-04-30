Brissett totaled 14 points (4-10 FT, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, three blocked shots and two steals over 36 minutes in a loss to the Nets on Thursday.

Brissett has now started six straight games for Indiana after spending the beginning part of the season in the G League. The second-year forward has certainly capitalized on the opportunity, averaging 15.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 2.0 blocks over those starts. Indiana may have found a diamond in the rough in Brissett, and he has done enough of late to warrant a roster spot in most fantasy leagues.