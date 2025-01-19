Siakam had 21 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-14 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks over 35 minutes during Saturday's 115-102 victory over Philadelphia.
Siakam finished just two rebounds shy of recording what would've been his first double-double since Jan. 2. The star big man has found ways to remain productive even if the double-doubles have been lacking, though. He's reached the 20-point plateau five times over his last six appearances, a span in which he's averaging 23.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game.
More News
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Logs team highs in loss•
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Just misses double-double Sunday•
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Drops 25 against Golden State•
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Scores 19 points Monday•
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Another well-rounded outing•
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Posts double-double•