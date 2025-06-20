Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Double-doubles in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Siakam racked up 16 points (6-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds and three assists across 32 minutes in Thursday's 108-91 win against the Thunder.
Siakam recorded a double-double for the second time during the NBA Finals on Thursday. Even though the New Mexico State product had his second-lowest point total of this series, he left his mark on this game while helping force a Game 7, which will be played Sunday in Oklahoma City.
