Siakam contributed 24 points (9-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 128-115 loss to the Knicks.

Siakam led the Pacers with 24 points Tuesday, reaching the 20-point marker for the 12th time in his last 15 games. During this span, the star forward has averaged 23.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.9 blocks and 1.5 three-pointers in 32.4 minutes while shooting 56.3 percent from the floor. Siakam will get a soft matchup Wednesday against the Wizards, who rank 29th in the NBA in defensive efficiency rating (118.6).