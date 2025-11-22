Siakam provided 26 points (9-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Friday's 120-109 loss to the Cavaliers.

Siakam finished just one rebound away from recording what would've been his first double-double since Oct. 29. The big man opened the season with three double-doubles in his first four appearances, but he hasn't been able to repeat that feat. He'll remain above-average fantasy value as long as he remains a capable scorer, as Siakam is firmly entrenched as the Pacers' primary scoring alternative. He's putting up 24.9 points per game since the beginning of November.