McConnell recorded 30 points (14-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, six assists, two blocks and two steals in 26 minutes during Sunday's 113-109 loss to the Hornets.

McConnell couldn't find his shooting touch from downtown, but he hit just about every other shot from inside the arc to lead the Pacers' scoring attack. The Arizona product also turned in a strong effort on the defensive end, marking the first time since Nov. 27 that he's collected at least one steal and one block in a game. McConnell continues to provide plenty of value for fantasy managers, now averaging 18.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.4 steals over his last five appearances.