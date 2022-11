Queen (knee) posted 24 points (8-20 FG, 1-10 FG, 3-4 FT), seven assists, one rebound, one steal and one block in 39 minutes during Friday's 127-124 loss to Iowa.

Queen continues to battle a knee injury and has only appeared in three G League games this season. However, the 25-year-old has been productive when available, posting 27.3 points, 6.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 37.1 minutes per game.