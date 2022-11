Queen registered 25 points (8-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds three assists and three steals in 33 minutes during Monday's 115-103 win over Motor City.

Queen has scored at least 20 points in each of his first five G League appearances this season. However, he continues to struggle with his efficiency and is shooting just 42.1 percent from the field and 26.5 percent from three.