Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Return likely not close
Coach Nate McMillan said Wednesday that he doesn't envision Oladipo (knee) making his season debut at any point in the "near future," Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
McMillan noted that Oladipo continues to look good in his on-court activity, but the shooting guard still has several hurdles to clear in his recovery before a return to game action can be considered imminent. At this stage, Oladipo has been able to take part in 5-on-5 drills, something he'll likely need to be able to do on a more regular basis in the next couple of weeks until a potential target date for his 2019-20 debut emerges. Oladipo appears unlikely to suit up at any point in the second half of December.
