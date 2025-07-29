The Clippers are waiving Baldwin, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Los Angeles had signed Baldwin to a two-way contract in March, but the team needed to make room for Jordan Miller, who inked a two-way deal Saturday. Baldwin spent most of last year with the Wizards but got into two games with the Clippers after being acquired off waivers late in the year, though he totaled just six minutes in that pair of contests. The 2022 first-rounder made more of an impression in the G League, averaging 17.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.6 three-pointers, 2.4 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 steals in 32.0 minutes per contest over 23 games between the San Diego Clippers and Capital City Go-Go. Per Murray, the Clippers have interest in bringing Baldwin back on an Exhibit 10 deal if he clears waivers.