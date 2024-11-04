Ingram accumulated 32 points (12-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 29 minutes during Sunday's 126-111 loss to Atlanta.

The Pelicans were extremely depleted for this matchup, and Ingram was the team's go-to player on offense, so it wasn't surprising to see him reach the 30-point threshold once again -- something he's achieved in three of his seven contests to date. Ingram should continue to have a dominant role on offense for a Pelicans team that will be without CJ McCollum (thigh) and Dejounte Murray (hand) for at least a few more weeks. Plus, Ingram's short-term upside could be even higher as long as Zion Williamson continues to deal with a hamstring problem.