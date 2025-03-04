Head coach Darko Rajakovic said Feb. 25 that Ingram is still rehabbing his sprained left ankle and remains without a clear timeline to make his Raptors debut, Adam Laskaris of BlogTO.com reports. "We're breaking down his recovery and this plan into two-week chunks, and every two weeks, we're going to give an update how he's doing, how he's progressing," Rajakovic said of Ingram.

Ingram sustained the severe ankle sprain Dec. 7, in what marked his final appearance with the Pelicans before he was traded to the Raptors on Feb. 6. Though Toronto inked Ingram to a two-year, $78 million contract extension less than a week after acquiring him, it's not clear if the 27-year-old wing is in line to make his team debut at any point this season. With a 19-42 record, the Raptors sit five games behind the Bulls for the final spot in the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament, so the organization is presumably inclined to proceed cautiously with Ingram until he's 100 percent recovered from the ankle sprain. Fantasy managers in redraft leagues with minimal injured reserve slots who are still holding Ingram may be better served using that roster spot on a healthy option while he remains without a definitive target date to resume playing.