Ingram (ankle) has been ruled out indefinitely, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Ingram left Saturday's loss to the Thunder in the third quarter, was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game and will now miss extended time due to a significant left ankle sprain. This is just the latest blow to the Pelicans, who've dealt with numerous injuries all season and are still without Zion Williamson (hamstring) and Jose Alvarado (hamstring) for at least a few more weeks. In Ingram's absence, Trey Murphy and Herbert Jones, who both have also missed multiple weeks this season due to injuries, are candidates for increased roles, along with Jordan Hawkins (back) and Brandon Boston.