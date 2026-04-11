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Ingram registered 16 points (8-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-4 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 112-95 loss to New York.

No Raptors player scored 20-plus points during Sunday's blowout loss. Ingram finished as the team's leader in assists and with the second-most points behind Sandro Mamukelashvili (17). Over his last five outings, Ingram has averaged 21.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.4 threes over 32.2 minutes per game.

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