Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Modest line in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ingram registered 16 points (8-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-4 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 112-95 loss to New York.
No Raptors player scored 20-plus points during Sunday's blowout loss. Ingram finished as the team's leader in assists and with the second-most points behind Sandro Mamukelashvili (17). Over his last five outings, Ingram has averaged 21.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.4 threes over 32.2 minutes per game.
More News
-
Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Season-high 38 points vs. Miami•
-
Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Efficient in Tuesday's win•
-
Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Scores 15 points in loss•
-
Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Chips in 17 in Memphis•
-
Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Available for Friday•
-
Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Taking seat Wednesday•