Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Flirts with double-double
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ingram chipped in 25 points (7-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one block over 32 minutes during Sunday's 136-101 victory over Brooklyn.
The Raptors limited Ingram to just 29 minutes in the regular season finale, and one more rebound would have earned him his third double-double of the season. After enduring six long seasons with the Pelicans, Ingram finally gets another chance to return to the playoffs. He has played in only 10 playoff games over his 10-year career, all of which came during his tenure with New Orleans. Ingram has been a top-notch contributor for Toronto and stayed healthy, averaging 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 0.8 steals over 77 games.
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