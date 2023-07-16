Liddell registered 23 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-8 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Sunday's 117-114 Summer League loss to the 76ers.

Liddell was efficient from the field and capitalized on numerous trips to the free-throw line en route to a team-high 23 points. Across his first three matchups in Vegas, the second-year big out of Ohio State averaged 9.3 points and 3.3 rebounds in 20.5 minutes per game.