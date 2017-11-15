Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Increasing workload next week
Jackson (foot), according to coach Alvin Gentry, will begin doing "a few things here and there" next week, Christian Boutwell of The Advocate reports.
Jackson underwent surgery in early September to address a broken right foot. From the sounds of things though, it seems like he's moving past the pure rehabilitation period into more basketball-focused workouts. There haven't been any specifics released as of yet, however, so things are still vague regarding his exact progress.
