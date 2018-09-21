Jackson (ankle) has been cleared to participate in training camp, Sean Kelley of the Pelicans Radio Network reports.

Jackson's short tenure in the NBA has been riddled with foot and ankle injuries, but it appears as though 2018-19 will be his first chance to give it a go at full strength. Despite the clean bill of health, Jackson still can only hope for a minor role in the rotation behind Elfrid Payton and Jrue Holiday.