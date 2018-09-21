Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Ready for training camp
Jackson (ankle) has been cleared to participate in training camp, Sean Kelley of the Pelicans Radio Network reports.
Jackson's short tenure in the NBA has been riddled with foot and ankle injuries, but it appears as though 2018-19 will be his first chance to give it a go at full strength. Despite the clean bill of health, Jackson still can only hope for a minor role in the rotation behind Elfrid Payton and Jrue Holiday.
More News
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Taking part in workouts•
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Out for remainder of summer league•
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: X-rays on ankle negative•
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Taken to locker room•
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: 25-minute restriction to start summer league•
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Expected back for Summer League•
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Shooting Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Small Forward
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Power Forward
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...