Jones finished Sunday's 118-103 win over the Suns with 13 points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT), two rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals across 35 minutes.

The rookie continues to make a name for himself as one of the best and most versatile on-ball defenders in the entire league. Jones has at least one steal in all four games of the series, but his shot-blocking is what was most impressive Sunday night. Two of Jones' three blocks came on jumpshot attempts in which he skied to get a piece of shots that initially appeared to be clean looks. The Alabama product has played 41, 40 and 35 minutes over the last three games, respectively.