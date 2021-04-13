Johnson won't return to Monday's contest against the Kings due to right wrist soreness.
Johnson played 15 minutes of action before having to leave early after experiencing discomfort in his right wrist. Thus, the veteran will presumably be deemed questionable for the Pelicans' next game against New York on Wednesday. Johnson is currently averaging 6.9 points and 3.2 rebounds this season.
More News
-
Pelicans' James Johnson: Big all-around effort in win•
-
Pelicans' James Johnson: Efficient in second straight start•
-
Pelicans' James Johnson: Scores 17 in Pelicans debut•
-
Pelicans' James Johnson: Joins starting lineup•
-
Pelicans' James Johnson: Not included in rotation•
-
Pelicans' James Johnson: Available for debut Saturday•