Pelicans' JJ Redick: Sharp from deep once again
Redick had 18 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3PT, 5-5 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one steal in 27 minutes during Saturday's 117-115 win at Sacramento.
Redick hasn't reached the 20-point plateau in each of his last eight contests, but he has scored 15 or more in four of the last six while shooting 47.7 percent from deep during that eight-game stretch. Most of Redick's value lies from his outside shooting and his offense, so if he's not making threes and scoring on a regular basis, he's almost useless on most fantasy formats.
More News
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.