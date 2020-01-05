Pelicans' JJ Redick: Sharp from deep once again

Redick had 18 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3PT, 5-5 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one steal in 27 minutes during Saturday's 117-115 win at Sacramento.

Redick hasn't reached the 20-point plateau in each of his last eight contests, but he has scored 15 or more in four of the last six while shooting 47.7 percent from deep during that eight-game stretch. Most of Redick's value lies from his outside shooting and his offense, so if he's not making threes and scoring on a regular basis, he's almost useless on most fantasy formats.