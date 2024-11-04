Hawkins racked up 19 points (7-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block in 31 minutes during Sunday's 126-111 loss to the Hawks.

Hawkins has been dealing with back tightness over the last few days, but the 22-year-old guard continues to play through the injury in what has been a breakout beginning to the season for him. The second-year player out of UConn has scored at least 15 points in five of his last six appearances and is averaging 21.7 points per game in a starting role. Expect him to maintain his role in the first unit for the foreseeable future -- or as long as Dejounte Murray (hand) and CJ McCollum (thigh) remain sidelined.