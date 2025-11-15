The Pelicans announced Friday that Poole (quadriceps) will be re-assessed in approximately one week.

Poole was evaluated Friday, and while the evaluation showed he's been making progress in his recovery from a strained left quad, he'll be sidelined for at least another week. If the 26-year-old can return exactly a week from Friday, he could appear in a road game against Dallas. In the meantime, Jeremiah Fears should hold down point guard duties while Jose Alvarado and Jordan Hawkins could see a bump in playing time.