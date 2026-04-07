Pelicans' Jordan Poole: Starting versus Utah
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Poole will start in Tuesday's game against Utah.
Poole will get the start for the first time in three months. In six starts during the campaign, the 26-year-old has averaged 18.0 points, 1.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 0.2 blocks and 0.7 steals across 33.7 minutes.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jordan Poole: Rare appearance Monday•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Poole: Drops out of rotation•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Poole: Pops for 23 points in win•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Poole: Resurfaces in rotation•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Poole: Left out of rotation Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Poole: Continues to trend down•