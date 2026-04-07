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Poole will start in Tuesday's game against Utah.

Poole will get the start for the first time in three months. In six starts during the campaign, the 26-year-old has averaged 18.0 points, 1.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 0.2 blocks and 0.7 steals across 33.7 minutes.

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