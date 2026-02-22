Poole contributed 23 points (8-15 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal across 24 minutes during Saturday's 126-111 win over the 76ers.

Poole remained in the rotation Saturday, scoring 23 points in the process, the most he has scored since Dec 31. After being out of the rotation for nine straight games, he has now logged at least 24 minutes in two consecutive contests. It's hard to get an exact read on what is happening with the rotation, but assuming he continues to play a meaningful role, he could be worth a speculative pickup, specifically for those needing points and threes.