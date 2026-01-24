Bey provided 36 points (13-20 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Friday's 133-127 victory over the Grizzlies.

Bey erupted Friday, leading all scorers with 36 points, his highest total of the season and the second-highest outing of the 26-year-old's career. The forward entered the contest averaging 16.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 29.6 minutes over the previous five games, matching his three-point total from that span by knocking down six triples Friday. The oft-injured Pelicans are starting to get healthier, highlighted by Herbert Jones (ankle) returning to action, but that development shouldn't impact Bey's playing time or usage if he continues producing at a high level.