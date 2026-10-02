Coach Jamahl Mosley stated during Thursday's media day that he's challenging Missi to contend for Defensive Player of the Year this season, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Mosley notes that he's well aware of how talented Missi is on the defensive end, and he's looking for the third-year center to take yet another step forward as the 2026-27 season approaches. The big man saw his opportunities take a hit during the 2025-26 campaign, averaging 19.7 minutes over 66 games after logging 26.8 minutes per game in 73 appearances during his rookie year. Missi is poised to open his third NBA season behind starting center Herbert Jones.