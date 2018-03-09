Jones had eight points (4-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt), nine rebounds and four assists during Wednesday's 102-97 loss to the Windy City Bulls.

Perry has been able to score at a decent rate this season but one of his major weaknesses is his inefficiency in shooting the basketball. For example, during his last three games, he is shooting just 33.3 percent along with just 6.7 percent from behind the arc. The former Baylor forward is averaging 11.3 points and five rebounds.