Jones was waived by the Pelicans on Saturday, Scott Kushner of The Advocate reports.

Jones joined the Pelicans on a training camp deal back in September and ended up taking part in three preseason games, averaging 3.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 15.2 minutes. However, he didn't make enough of an impression on the coaching staff to make the final roster and will now return to the free agent pool. If he doesn't find any suitors elsewhere, Jones could try his luck in the G-League, or head overseas if he finds a more lucrative offer.