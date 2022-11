Burks is questionable due to conditioning concerns for Wednesday's game at Utah.

Burks has stepped in a significant role since recovering from his injury, as it timed up with Cade Cunningham's (shin) injury and Saddiq Bey's (ankle) injury. The veteran guard is on pace for a career-high 16.3 points per game in just 21.7 minutes. However, he may get the night off on the second half of the back-to-back set after Detroit won in Denver on Tuesday.