Thompson was ejected from Thursday's game against Dallas after being assessed two technical fouls, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports. He'll finish the night with eight points (3-6 FG, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in nine minutes.

Thompson was upset after he wasn't granted a foul call, and he was quickly ejected from the matchup upon letting the official know of his displeasure. Javonte Green and Caris LeVert will likely be asked to step up the rest of the way in Thompson's absence.