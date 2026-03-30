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Pistons' Ausar Thompson: Will play Monday
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1 min read
Thompson (ankle) is available for Monday's game against the Thunder.
Thompson will shake off his questionable tag for the front end of this back-to-back set. With that in mind, he could be a candidate for a maintenance day Tuesday against the Raptors.
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