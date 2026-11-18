Thompson recorded 14 points (7-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt), nine rebounds, 12 assists and five steals in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 105-93 win over San Antonio.

Thompson set season highs in both assists and steals, coming achingly close to a triple-double, and he made two of the biggest plays of the night. In the final minute, he set up Daniss Jenkins' dagger three-pointer and then finished a running dunk off a pass from Cade Cunningham to seal the win. The fourth-year wing has blossomed as a secondary playmaker this season.