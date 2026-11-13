Thompson contributed 17 points (8-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, 11 assists, three blocks and three steals in 43 minutes during Thursday's 144-140 double-overtime victory over the Wizards.

Thompson delivered on all fronts Thursday, recording the first triple-double of his career, while also adding a season-high six combined steals and blocks. It was certainly a statement performance by Thompson, who, to this point, has put together a serviceable campaign. In six appearances over the past two weeks, managers have started to see the benefits of drafting Thompson. During that span, he has been a top 60 player in standard leagues, averaging 11.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.3 combined steals and blocks.