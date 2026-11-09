Thompson logged seven points (3-9 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Sunday's 121-116 loss to the Lakers.

Thompson made his presence felt on the glass, grabbing four offensive rebounds while leading Detroit with 11 boards. However, his offensive contributions were limited, and he failed to record a block while battling foul trouble. The third-year wing continues to offer fantasy value through rebounds and defensive statistics, though his inconsistent scoring and limited playing time can produce uneven results.