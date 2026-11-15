Thompson tallied 10 points (5-8 FG), eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks over 18 minutes in Saturday's 137-117 defeat to the Heat.

Thompson needed just 18 minutes to make an impact in five statistical categories, reinforcing the defensive upside that makes him such an intriguing fantasy player. His limited playing time was partly a consequence of foul trouble, as he finished with four personal fouls, but the production was encouraging nonetheless. Thompson's offensive limitations can make his scoring unpredictable, though his ability to generate steals, blocks and rebounds gives him a relatively distinctive fantasy profile, as well as a strong floor and elite upside in category-based leagues.