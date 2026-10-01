Head coach JB Bickerstaff said Thursday the plan is for Thompson to play more this season, per Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press.

Thompson already averaged a career-high 25.9 minutes per game last regular season, but it sounds like the Pistons are ready to trust him with an even larger workload. His shooting form remains a work in progress -- Thompson has never shot higher than 65 percent from the foul line or 25 percent from deep -- but the swingman has seen his assist and steal totals rise in each of his first three seasons and carries plenty of multi-category upside in the mid-to-late rounds of fantasy drafts.